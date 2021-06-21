 
Monday Jun 21 2021
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Coronavirus: PIA given green light to resume flights to Canada

Monday Jun 21, 2021

A PIA plane getting ready to take off. Photo: File
A PIA plane getting ready to take off. Photo: File

  • Announcement came after Canadian officials allowed PIA to resume its flights to Toronto.
  • Earlier PIA was only allowed to operate cargo flights due to a surge in coronavirus cases.
  • Approval was given after PIA CEO assured Canadian government that airline will be following strict standard operating procedures. 

KARACHI: A PIA spokesperson announced Monday that the national carrier will resume its direct flights to Toronto, Canada.

The announcement came after Canadian officials allowed PIA to resume its flights to Toronto, which were earlier restricted to cargo flights only, due to the surge in coronavirus cases. However, other travel-related advisories relating to Canada will remain in place.

In the first phase, PIA will start with three direct flights per week from Pakistan to Toronto. 

Read more: PIA airhostess caught shoplifting in Canada

The approval was given after the PIA CEO assured the Canadian government that the airline will be following strict standard operating procedures. 

It would be worth mentioning that the PIA has already vaccinated its entire crew and ground staff against COVID-19 and is now in the process to vaccinate all airline employees. It's the first airline in the region to do so.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik has instructed PIA officials to immediately start processing the sale of tickets and it is expected that the first flight will resume from Sunday.

Read more: PIA air hostess goes missing in Canada

Passengers will be required to present COVID vaccination certificates as well as a negative COVID tests prior to their travel.

The temporary restrictions were earlier placed by Canadian authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

Passengers buying new tickets or in possession of those bought earlier, can utilise their tickets subject to meeting the terms and conditions of travel. Passengers can contact PIA Call Centre at 111-786-788 for further details, said the PIA spokesman.

