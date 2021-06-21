 
entertainment
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry given ‘strict’ rules for Diana statue visit: report

The strict rules regarding Prince Harry‘s Diana statue visit have been brought forward.

The news has been brought forward by Chris Ship during his appearance on ITV Royal Rota.

Mr. Ship was the first one to chime in on the matter and admitted, “The big statue unveiling is due on July the 1st. That's not that far away but we have absolutely zero details about it.”

“No one's given us any sort of heads up on what where when and why. Presumably it's going to happen on the 1st of July.”

“And presumably if Harry comes from America, which is still an amber list country, he'll have to quarantine here for a few days. So all things considered we don't know very much about quite a big event in the royal calendar.”

