Justin Bieber and Hailey call on French president Emmanuel Macron during their trip to Paris

Justin Bieber and his sweetheart Hailey Bieber met French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Monday.

As per reports, the 27-year-old Canadian singer is said to have asked to meet the French president himself, and the group discussed 'issues related to youth'.

The pop superstar was looking dashing as he posed in a suit with an unbuttoned shirt, a chain around his neck, and a pair of blue sneakers.

The Yummy hitmaker shared a group photo to his 179m followers from the meeting, where he was joined by Macron.

Justin's model wife Hailey looked smashing as she rocked a beige backless wraparound dress and heels for the occasion.





Macron's wife Brigitte wore a white dress and matching jacket as the group smiled together for the group picture.

Justin and Hailey, who have been spotted in Paris over the past couple of days, were also seen enjoying a romantic dinner at Le Stresa restaurant in Paris.