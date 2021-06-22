 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
AFP

'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' hits top of North American box office

AFP

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard hits top of North American box office

LOS ANGELES: North American moviegoers again showed their love of action comedies this weekend as the new release "The Hitman´s Wife´s Bodyguard" shot to the top of the box office, taking in $11.4 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Total takes remain pale compared to their pre-pandemic levels, but Hollywood watchers have taken heart in the progressive reopening of theatres and the lifting of capacity limits in many cities.

As a sequel to Lionsgate's popular "The Hitman's Bodyguard" from 2017 -- and with Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek reprising their leading roles -- the new "Bodyguard" was expected to do well. But it will have to keep performing to make up for its $70 million production cost, Variety said.

Last week's box office leader "A Quiet Place: Part II" -- hovering at or near the top since its release four weeks ago -- slipped slightly to second spot, taking in $9.1 million for the three-day weekend. The Paramount horror flick about ferocious unseen monsters stars Emily Blunt. Her husband John Krasinski directs.

In third was Sony's family-friendly "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," at $6.1 million. The mixed live-action/animation features the voice of James Corden in the title role, with live performances by Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson and David Oyelowo.

The fourth spot went to another horror movie, Warner Bros.' "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," at $5 million. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga again star as paranormal investigators fighting demonic nastiness.

And in fifth was Disney's family-friendly "Cruella," at $4.8 million. Emma Stone stars as the puppy-persecuting title villain.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"In the Heights" ($4.2 million)

"Spirit Untamed" ($1.6 million)

"12 Mighty Orphans" ($900,000)

"The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks" ($600,000)

"Wrath of Man" ($460,000)

