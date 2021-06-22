‘Harry sits on his bench while Meghan conquers the world’: critic rips apart 'The Bench'

Meghan Markle’s debut children’s book has been at the receiving end of immense criticism as literary experts and her detractors alike, find faults in her work.



The Telegraph became the Duchess of Sussex’s latest critic as it termed the book, titled The Bench, “semi-literate.”

The outlet’s Claire Allfree gave the former actor one star in her review of the book and raised questions about premise of Meghan’s work.

“Poor Harry's role in this marriage is to sit on his bench holding the baby while Meghan gets on and conquers the world, one act of compassion at a time," wrote Allfree.

Despite the hype that was created for the 40-page book on the internet thanks to the Duchess of Sussex’s celebrity status, reports have revealed that it failed to do well on the UK book charts in the first week since its release.

Meghan's book only managed to sell 3,212 copies in its first week and could not make it to the bestselling top 50 either.