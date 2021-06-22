Courtney Stodden wants a face-to-face duel with Chrissy Teigen on Oprah’s show

Fans were shocked when news broke out about supermodel Chrissy Teigen reportedly wanting to do a Meghan Markle-style Oprah Winfrey tell-all amidst her cyberbullying scandal.



And now, the individual who dragged her into the entire fiasco is taking a dig at the author once again, saying they would love to join her for the explosive Oprah chat.

While chatting with TMZ, reality star Courtney Stodden said they would also love to get in on the drama if it helps people realize the bully that Teigen has always been.

"Oprah has a really big platform and I think that if it helps saves lives by me sharing my story I would consider it,” they said.

"I would consider it. I think that it’s important to be kind in this world and there’s been so much meanness happening and a lot of deflecting. So I would consider it if it helped people,” they added.

Stodden had accused Teigen of bullying them in the past and allegedly also asking them to kill themselves. Since then, Teigen has issued a lengthy apology, making amends for her past behaviour.