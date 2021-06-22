 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Courtney Stodden wants a face-to-face duel with Chrissy Teigen on Oprah’s show

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Fans were shocked when news broke out about supermodel Chrissy Teigen reportedly wanting to do a Meghan Markle-style Oprah Winfrey tell-all amidst her cyberbullying scandal.

And now, the individual who dragged her into the entire fiasco is taking a dig at the author once again, saying they would love to join her for the explosive Oprah chat.

While chatting with TMZ, reality star Courtney Stodden said they would also love to get in on the drama if it helps people realize the bully that Teigen has always been.

"Oprah has a really big platform and I think that if it helps saves lives by me sharing my story I would consider it,” they said.

"I would consider it. I think that it’s important to be kind in this world and there’s been so much meanness happening and a lot of deflecting. So I would consider it if it helped people,” they added.

Stodden had accused Teigen of bullying them in the past and allegedly also asking them to kill themselves. Since then, Teigen has issued a lengthy apology, making amends for her past behaviour. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate ‘looking like the good guys’ in feud against Harry, Meghan

Prince William, Kate ‘looking like the good guys’ in feud against Harry, Meghan
Prince William, Kate avoided talking to Harry fearing he would leak their chats: Lacey

Prince William, Kate avoided talking to Harry fearing he would leak their chats: Lacey
Meghan Markle headed for a ‘brutal showdown’ with Palace amid bullying probe

Meghan Markle headed for a ‘brutal showdown’ with Palace amid bullying probe
‘Harry sits on his bench while Meghan conquers the world’: critic rips apart 'The Bench'

‘Harry sits on his bench while Meghan conquers the world’: critic rips apart 'The Bench'
Director Patrick Forbes hopes film prompts Biden to curb death penalty

Director Patrick Forbes hopes film prompts Biden to curb death penalty
Steven Spielberg signs major streaming deal with Netflix

Steven Spielberg signs major streaming deal with Netflix
Sumbul Iqbal shares her younger sister Kompal Iqbal's wedding video with heartfelt caption

Sumbul Iqbal shares her younger sister Kompal Iqbal's wedding video with heartfelt caption
Scott Disick breaks silence on dating younger girls

Scott Disick breaks silence on dating younger girls
'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' hits top of North American box office

'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' hits top of North American box office
George Clooney to launch Los Angeles high school film program

George Clooney to launch Los Angeles high school film program
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez spotted partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez spotted partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus
Father-son movie excels on Father's Day in China

Father-son movie excels on Father's Day in China

Latest

view all