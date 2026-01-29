Lizzo breaks down over death of friend and homeless activist Shirley Raines

The Grammy-winner often donated to Ms. Shirley's Beauty2theStreetz charity

Lizzo is devastated over the loss of Shirley Raines.

The Grammy winner shared an emotional tribute on Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 29, after learning that homeless activist Shirley “Ms. Shirley” Raines died unexpectedly at the age of 58.

“Shirley Raines, founder of Beauty2theStreetz, incredible woman, leader in her community, passed away last night,” Lizzo said through tears in a series of videos. “I am devastated. If any of you guys know about any of my Juneteenth gift backs, Shirley has always been a part of them every single year.”

Lizzo, 37, explained that she regularly donated clothing to Raines’ nonprofit, which provides hair, makeup, hygiene services and food to people experiencing homelessness. “I had so many clothes and I saw that she was going to Skid Row and she was going to homeless communities and she was beautifying them,” she said. “Helping them feel seen. Helping them feel beautiful.”

She recalled Raines joking, “‘Girl, everybody be in your clothes. I got on Lizzo’s coat.’” Lizzo also arranged for her shapewear brand, YITTY, to donate to the organisation. “She was like, ‘You made the plus-sized girls so happy, they feel so fly,’” Lizzo said.

The About Damn Time singer added that Raines stood by her during a difficult period in her life. “She supported me when the public was turning its back on me,” Lizzo shared. “She would always send me messages of love and she never ever, ever asked for anything in return.”

“People like her are rare, special and they deserve to be protected and honored,” Lizzo said. “She overserved the underserved and she helped the marginalised feel important.”