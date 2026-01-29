 
Geo News

Lizzo breaks down over death of friend and homeless activist Shirley Raines

Shirley 'Ms. Shirley' Raines, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 58

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 29, 2026

The Grammy-winner often donated to Ms. Shirleys Beauty2theStreetz charity
The Grammy-winner often donated to Ms. Shirley's Beauty2theStreetz charity

Lizzo is devastated over the loss of Shirley Raines.

The Grammy winner shared an emotional tribute on Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 29, after learning that homeless activist Shirley “Ms. Shirley” Raines died unexpectedly at the age of 58.

“Shirley Raines, founder of Beauty2theStreetz, incredible woman, leader in her community, passed away last night,” Lizzo said through tears in a series of videos. “I am devastated. If any of you guys know about any of my Juneteenth gift backs, Shirley has always been a part of them every single year.”

Lizzo, 37, explained that she regularly donated clothing to Raines’ nonprofit, which provides hair, makeup, hygiene services and food to people experiencing homelessness. “I had so many clothes and I saw that she was going to Skid Row and she was going to homeless communities and she was beautifying them,” she said. “Helping them feel seen. Helping them feel beautiful.”

She recalled Raines joking, “‘Girl, everybody be in your clothes. I got on Lizzo’s coat.’” Lizzo also arranged for her shapewear brand, YITTY, to donate to the organisation. “She was like, ‘You made the plus-sized girls so happy, they feel so fly,’” Lizzo said.

The About Damn Time singer added that Raines stood by her during a difficult period in her life. “She supported me when the public was turning its back on me,” Lizzo shared. “She would always send me messages of love and she never ever, ever asked for anything in return.”

“People like her are rare, special and they deserve to be protected and honored,” Lizzo said. “She overserved the underserved and she helped the marginalised feel important.”

Ray J reveals he may need a pacemaker for his 'black heart'
Ray J reveals he may need a pacemaker for his 'black heart'
Jon Gosselin gives shocking health update
Jon Gosselin gives shocking health update
Margot Robbie opens up about kissing Jacob Elordi in ‘Wuthering Heights'
Margot Robbie opens up about kissing Jacob Elordi in ‘Wuthering Heights'
Justin Bieber dedicates special song to Kendall Jenner on her birthday video
Justin Bieber dedicates special song to Kendall Jenner on her birthday
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet spark engagement buzz
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet spark engagement buzz
A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa seem perfectly in sync at live show: Watch video
A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa seem perfectly in sync at live show: Watch
Harry Styles brings ‘Kiss All The Time' to the 2026 BRIT Awards
Harry Styles brings ‘Kiss All The Time' to the 2026 BRIT Awards
Ashton Kutcher shares 'hilarious story' of not recognizing Harry styles video
Ashton Kutcher shares 'hilarious story' of not recognizing Harry styles