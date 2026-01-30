See Tom Brady bore Kendall Jenner live on ‘The Tonight Show'

Kendall Jenner gets bored by Tom Brady live on ‘The Tonight Show'

Kendall Jenner surprised everyone on live television when she decided to “phone a friend”, and that friend turned out to be Tom Brady.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 28, Jenner was put on the spot when Fallon asked who she thought would win this year’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Rather than guessing, the 30-year-old model asked for permission to call someone who might actually know.

“Can I phone a friend? I brought my phone if I could,” she asked Fallon, setting the stage for one of the night’s funniest moments.

Jenner pulled out her phone and made the call, casually greeting the person on the other end before turning the screen toward Fallon and the audience.

The reveal drew instant cheers, it was Brady himself, appearing via FaceTime from a car. “Hi, Tom,” Fallon said in disbelief as the crowd erupted. “Dude, that’s Tom Brady!”

Apologising playfully for putting him on the spot, Jenner explained why she was calling.

“So basically I am trying to figure out who I want to go for the Super Bowl and I am an information person. I feel like I need all the information I can get to make an educated decision. And I was thinking you’re the perfect person to ask that information.”

Brady laughed it off and responded, “I hope I am.”

What followed was an unexpectedly detailed breakdown of the game from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady admitted the matchup wasn’t easy to call and began analyzing the Seahawks’ defense, praising it as “all-time.”

Jenner nodded along as if she were fully absorbing the football jargon, while Fallon struggled to keep a straight face.

Brady went even deeper, referencing Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori and advanced defensive metrics.

“You guys track DVOA, right?” he asked. Jenner confidently replied, “Yes, yes,” as Fallon joked to the audience, “Oh my God, all the time. I’m a nut for that stuff.”

The conversation only got funnier when Brady shifted to talking about his former team and head coach Mike Vrabel, affectionately calling him “Vrabes.”

When he asked Jenner if she’d ever partied with Vrabel, she laughed and leaned into the bit, joking that it happened “all the time,” with Fallon adding that Vrabel “parties the best.”

As Brady continued explaining offensive schemes, Jenner finally jumped in to cut him off, smiling as the audience laughed.

“Understood, understood ... I feel like this is really really helpful,” she said, while Fallon dramatically put his head down on his desk. “I am going to process all this information, but I really appreciate the phone call.”

Watch the whole interaction below:

When Fallon asked if she actually followed everything Brady said, Jenner was honest. Asked, “Kendall, did you get all that?” she replied with a laugh, “No.”

Still, Fallon pressed her for a final pick. Jenner said she was trusting her instincts and backing “the underdog,” ultimately choosing the Patriots to win Super Bowl LX.

The championship game is set for Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

As for Jenner’s surprise call, it was a reminder that even when football talk gets complicated, live TV moments like this don’t need stats to score big with viewers.