Chappell Roan echoes Billie Eilish's 'billionaire' message in blunt speech

Chappell Roan is the latest artist using their platform to call out income inequality and wealth disparity.

For her longtime activism, the Grammy-winning singer was honoured with the Harmonizer Award on Tuesday, January 27, and she used the opportunity to call on wealthy artists to give back.

“I get uncomfortable when I get told I’m a good person,” Roan began in her acceptance speech. “I think that has to do with some type of Christian guilt or something, but it’s cool when people you really look up to think that you’re a good person or that you’re doing good things.”

The Hot to Go hitmaker went on to credit the people around her for shaping her activism for those who “need representation and money for healthcare and rent.”

Roan, 27, then shared her blunt thoughts about wealth, saying, “I think that it’s just an artist’s — and anybody who has money — it’s kind of your duty to give it away. I don’t really know what else there is to harmony other than giving.”

Roan’s message echoes fellow musician Billie Eilish’s famous speech at the 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards in November, where she called out billionaires accumulating wealth and not giving away their money.

“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you are a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but give your money away, shorties,” the 24-year-old told the audience, which included Mark Zuckerberg.