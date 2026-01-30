Paul Dano destroys Quentin Tarantino with non-chalant reply

Paul Dano finally responds to Quentin Tarantino's criticism

Paul Dano finally broke his silence after Quentin Tarantino publicly tore into his performance in There Will Be Blood, and his calm, measured response ended up speaking louder than any clapback.

Instead of escalating the controversy, Dano let the reaction from the film world do the talking, a move that many saw as quietly dismantling Tarantino’s criticism.

The moment came ahead of a 20th anniversary screening of Little Miss Sunshine at the Sundance Film Festival, where Dano was asked about Tarantino’s remarks.

Before he could even respond, his co-star Toni Collette jumped in forcefully, shutting the question down and making it clear she had no interest in entertaining the criticism.

Dano himself chose a different route, explaining that he never felt the need to respond publicly when support flooded in on his behalf.

“That was really nice,” Dano told Variety. “I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to.”

Tarantino sparked backlash nearly two months earlier while appearing on Brett Easton Ellis’ podcast, where he discussed his list of the best films of the 21st century.

Although he said There Will Be Blood would have ranked first or second for him, he claimed Dano’s performance pushed it down his list. His comments quickly went viral for their bluntness.

“Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander. But it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander,” Tarantino said.

“[Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. [Daniel] is eating him [alive]. Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. Daniel Day-Lewis shows that he doesn’t need a strong foil. The movie needs it. He doesn’t need anything. It’s supposed to be a two-hander and it’s not! … you put him with the the weakest f--king actor in SAG? The limpest d--k in the world?”

The remarks stunned many in the industry, particularly given Dano’s long list of acclaimed performances and award nominations.

Directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, who worked with Dano on Little Miss Sunshine, also pushed back against Tarantino’s take. Dayton called the comments an embarrassment and suggested Tarantino may have been unsettled by Dano’s raw approach.

Faris pointed to the overwhelming support Dano received, noting how quickly people came forward to defend him and emphasise how respected he is.

The backlash ultimately worked in Dano’s favour.

Fans and fellow actors rallied around him, including George Clooney, who publicly said he would be honoured to work with Dano and others Tarantino criticised.

As the Little Miss Sunshine anniversary screening takes place in Park City, the focus has largely shifted away from the insult itself and toward Dano’s body of work, and his quiet, nonchalant response that let the industry deliver the final word for him.