Hailey Bieber drops emotional post amid sisters 'potential jail time'

Hailey Bieber found a sense of comfort and peace in one of her loved ones while her sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow faces "potential jail time."

On Wednesday, January 28, the Rhode mogul took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable mirror selfie featuring herself and her baby, Jack Blues Bieber.

The image captured the doting mother leaning in close to her son as he turned away from the camera.

The beauty and skincare brand owner captioned the snapshot, "Snuggle bun [bunny emoji]."

Hailey, who tied the knot with Baby hitmaker Justin Bieber in September 2017, shared the heartmelting cuddly photo with her one-year-old son a couple of days after her older sister’s "physical altercation" case re-emerged in the headlines again.

On January 26, Georgia prosecutors officially filed charges in court, which could lead to Alaia’s potential jail time.

For the unversed, the oldest of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin's two daughters was arrested on February 24, 2024, following a physical altercation at a nightclub called Club Elan in Savannah, Georgia.

According to police reports and security footage, the incident involved her allegedly forcing her way into a locked employee-only restroom.

When asked to leave by staff, she reportedly became combative. A bartender also claimed that Alaia told her she needed to change her tampon, then proceeded to remove it and throw it at the bartender.

Moreover, security guards reported that she yanked a handful of hair from one bouncer and kicked another in the genitals while being escorted out.

Alaia was booked at the Chatham County Detention Center and faced four misdemeanor charges: simple battery, simple assault, battery, and criminal trespass.