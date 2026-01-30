Bridgerton Season 4: Fans' reactions and memes

Fans react to Bridgerton season 4 and memes

After nearly two years of waiting, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 hs finally landed on Netflix, and fans wasted no time flooding social media with reactions, jokes, and memes.

While the new season shifts its spotlight to Benedict Bridgerton, the loudest conversation online isn’t just about the romance, it’s about how viewers felt, what made them laugh, and what still frustrated them.

Much of the early buzz centers on how different this season feels compared to the last.

Many fans say the show has regained some of the charm that made it a cultural hit in its early days.

One viewer summed up that feeling clearly: “Such an improvement from S3! It feels like the spark came back a bit with this season. Yerin is an incredible Sophie.”

That sentiment echoed across platforms, with praise directed at Yerin Ha’s portrayal of Sophie Baek and the more grounded emotional tone of the story.

Bridgerton Season 4 meme

At the same time, fans were quick to poke holes in the plot, and discussion forums did most of the talking.

One recurring joke focuses on Benedict’s inability to identify the mysterious Lady in Silver, despite spending an entire evening with her.

A frustrated fan wrote, “LOVED IT, but it was really annoying me that apparently benedict didn't identify that the lady in silver was asian? he couldn't have been like, she was asian with black hair? like that would've really narrowed down the search, especially since there's not a lot of asian noble.”

Bridgerton Season 4 meme

Netflix viewers also shared mixed feelings about the show’s visual style.

While the lavish costumes remain a signature of the series, not everyone is thrilled with how far the designs have gone.

One comment that gained traction read, “I’m sorry but I’m literally so annoyed by them not taking the feedback about how ridiculous the excessive costume sequins and rhinestones were… It looks so tacky. I miss the look of season 1 and 2 so much.”

Still, many longtime fans leaned into the drama and gossip that define Bridgerton.

One enthusiastic viewer posted, “Just finished watching and came straight here. Read the book a long time ago, before season one was aired, but dang these Bridgertons sure like their tea lol! Dearest gentle reader, let me warn you.......this is a season of overflowing tea. And them gardens, they are simply blooming.........................!”

That playful tone mirrors much of the online chatter, where viewers seem happy to be back in the mess and all.

Bridgerton Season 4 meme

Book readers also weighed in, especially those invested in Benedict and Sophie’s storyline.

One fan wrote, “love love love this season so far. Benedict and Sofie's story is faithful to the books (which i desperately wanted). All the other subplots are also very interesting especially Violet. Her talk with francesca about the 'pinnacle', hahaha love to see her awkward. I was seriously disappointed after the last season, but can't wait for the next part.”

Others echoed that excitement, praising the supporting arcs alongside the central romance.

Not every reaction was glowing, though. Some viewers admitted the Cinderella-inspired elements didn’t fully land.

“The whole cinderella story didn't do much for me not going to lie. I find it to be drag and over used, but oh well,” one fan shared.

Another offered a more measured take: “Episode 1 was boring.. BUT Episode 2,3,4 are great.. I enjoyed Acting and storyline of Beneophie....”

Bridgerton Season 4 meme

As memes and reactions continue to circulate, about masked balls, lost shoes, and Benedict’s confusion, one thing is clear: Bridgerton Season 4 has fans talking again.

Whether they’re praising the performances, critiquing the costumes, or laughing through the chaos, viewers are fully engaged, and with Part 2 still to come, the conversation around the Ton doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.