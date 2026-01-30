 
Noah Centineo leads new 'Rambo' prequel as production begins

Noah Centineo steps into Sylvester Stallone's shoes as John Rambo four decades after the original film

Geo News Digital Desk
January 30, 2026

Rambo 6 delves into John Rambos past, set before the events of 1982s First Blood
'Rambo 6' delves into John Rambo's past, set before the events of 1982's 'First Blood'

John Rambo is heading back to the beginning.

Production has officially started on a new Rambo prequel, with Noah Centineo stepping into the iconic role made famous by Sylvester Stallone. Filming is underway in Bangkok, Thailand, with the origin story set years before the events of 1982’s First Blood, which launched the long-running franchise.

Centineo, 29, leads the film as a younger version of the troubled war veteran. Lionsgate confirmed on January 29 that the ensemble cast includes Yao, Jason Tobin, Quincy Isaiah, Jefferson White and Tayme Thapthimthong, rounding out the project as cameras roll.

The film is directed by Jalmari Helander, known for Sisu and its upcoming sequel, from a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

“When I was 11, I saw First Blood for the first time, and it changed my life,” Helander said in a statement. “Rambo wasn’t just a film to me — it stayed with me growing up and was a defining influence on why I wanted to become a filmmaker.”

He added, “This is Rambo stripped down, raw and real — a survival story about endurance, persistence and lost innocence.”

Stallone first brought John Rambo to the screen in First Blood, portraying a Vietnam War veteran pushed to his breaking point after clashing with local law enforcement. The film became a box office success, earning $125 million worldwide and spawning multiple sequels, most recently 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood.

