Nick Frost reveals what he did to get role in ‘Harry Potter'

Nick Frost on starring in 'Harry Potter'

Nick Frost says landing the role of Hagrid in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series wasn’t just luck, it was something he actively tried to will into existence long before casting was announced.

The British comedian, now officially set to step into the boots of the beloved Hogwarts groundskeeper, revealed that his journey toward the role began months earlier with a very personal ritual.

In a Jan. 29 interview, Frost shared that the idea came from his partner, who encouraged him to try manifesting the part originally played by the late Robbie Coltrane.

Taking the suggestion seriously, Frost immersed himself fully in the Wizarding World over the holidays.

“So last Christmas, I watched all the films back to back on the Sky Harry Potter channel, while writing out the word ‘Hagrid’ 7,000 times,” he said.

That unusual effort appears to have paid off.

Frost was officially cast in April 2025 and has been working on the series since production began in July.

His connection to Harry Potter, however, goes far beyond that single moment of manifestation.

He explained that revisiting the films is a long-standing family tradition.

“I’ve seen all the films,” he said, adding that they watch them together every Christmas. “We start on 20 December and finish a week and a half later.”

Frost has also been open about how seriously he’s approaching the role and the responsibility that comes with it.

Speaking earlier in June 2025, he addressed the legacy left by Coltrane and made it clear he isn’t trying to replicate what came before.

“While I'm really aware of what went before me in terms of Robbie [Coltrane]'s amazing performance, I'm never going to try and be Robbie,” Frost said.

“I'm going to try and do something — not ‘different,’ I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter — but within that, there's scope for minutia.”

He believes the long-form TV format will allow him to explore Hagrid in greater depth than ever before.

Frost described his personal reading of the character by saying, “I always read Hagrid as he's like a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child.”

He added that adapting one book per season opens up space to dig into those layers, something he’s especially excited about.

Humour is also central to how Frost plans to portray the fan-favourite character. He’s aiming for a version of Hagrid that fully embraces his emotional range.

“I want it to be funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike. That's what I'm planning on doing,” he said.

HBO’s Harry Potter series is currently in development and is expected to premiere in 2027, with Frost’s take on Hagrid already drawing attention for the passion and intention behind it.