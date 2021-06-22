 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
Prince William, Kate avoided talking to Harry fearing he would leak their chats: Lacey

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry had made headlines when the two warring brothers put their differences aside as reunited after Prince Philip’s funeral.

A royal expert has now revealed what went down after the two feuding brothers were behind closed doors, away from the camera.

While many were hoping that they reconcile and meet alongside Kate Middleton—who played a big part in getting them together—it has been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge avoided having a meeting with Harry because they feared yet another chat leak.

Royal historian and author Robert Lacey wrote in his book, Battle of Brothers: "They told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry, since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked out via Oprah [Winfrey] or some other tentacle of the Sussex network." 

