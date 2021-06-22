 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate ‘looking like the good guys’ in feud against Harry, Meghan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at loggerheads ever since the latter pair decided to separate from the British royal family.

Royal commentator Kylie Gullies said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ahead in the royal rift and are “winning by 10 goals.”

Speaking on Sunrise, she said: "I am not heavily invested in the royal dramas but I find it interesting which side's publicity team is looking to who. And who has the media onside.”

"That is really the crux of who comes out looking like the good guy and who comes out as the bad guy. At the moment William and Kate are winning by 10 goals,” she went on to say.

“I think Meghan did come in and she probably with her American way was very 'let's get this done' and then maybe upset the apple cart. Maybe some of William's staff did take exception to it,” she continued.

"I tend to believe, William got put off slightly, then confronted Harry. Harry of course is going to defend Meghan,” she added.

"It was always going to happen. They decided to go their separate ways because they had one combined communications manager and perhaps that was never going to work. If they did stick it out, you wouldn't have these warring sides,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate avoided talking to Harry fearing he would leak their chats: Lacey

Prince William, Kate avoided talking to Harry fearing he would leak their chats: Lacey
Meghan Markle headed for a ‘brutal showdown’ with Palace amid bullying probe

Meghan Markle headed for a ‘brutal showdown’ with Palace amid bullying probe
Courtney Stodden wants a face-to-face duel with Chrissy Teigen on Oprah’s show

Courtney Stodden wants a face-to-face duel with Chrissy Teigen on Oprah’s show
‘Harry sits on his bench while Meghan conquers the world’: critic rips apart 'The Bench'

‘Harry sits on his bench while Meghan conquers the world’: critic rips apart 'The Bench'
Director Patrick Forbes hopes film prompts Biden to curb death penalty

Director Patrick Forbes hopes film prompts Biden to curb death penalty
Steven Spielberg signs major streaming deal with Netflix

Steven Spielberg signs major streaming deal with Netflix
Sumbul Iqbal shares her younger sister Kompal Iqbal's wedding video with heartfelt caption

Sumbul Iqbal shares her younger sister Kompal Iqbal's wedding video with heartfelt caption
Scott Disick breaks silence on dating younger girls

Scott Disick breaks silence on dating younger girls
'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' hits top of North American box office

'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' hits top of North American box office
George Clooney to launch Los Angeles high school film program

George Clooney to launch Los Angeles high school film program
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez spotted partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez spotted partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus
Father-son movie excels on Father's Day in China

Father-son movie excels on Father's Day in China

Latest

view all