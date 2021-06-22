Prince Harry making it difficult to call for truce after waging war with royals

Royal family commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said Prince Harry has shaken the trust of the royals

Prince Harry is making it even more difficult to bridge the rift with royal family, than ever before. This is because his family believes he might leak all details to the press if any sort of negotiation talks happen between them.



Royal family commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said Harry has shaken the trust of the royals, "When you know there is something bigger at play you have to be very careful about how you rebuild the relationship," he said.



"I think a good example of that is when after the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan and Harry actually leaked to the US media. They leaked that they had had a phone conversation with Prince Charles and William.

"Meghan and Harry said something along the lines of 'not much progress had been made.' With a commentary like that given, even indirectly, to close journalistic friends which is then given out to the media, presumably with their approval if not with their design behind it, I think that makes life quite difficult," Sacerdoti added.

He concluded: "How can Prince William or Prince Charles know what kind of hands they can stretch out to Harry to make peace if they don't know how it is going to be reported or spoken about by Meghan and Harry to journalists in future. I think that makes it doubly difficult for Prince Charles."