 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry making it difficult to call for truce after waging war with royals

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Royal family commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said Prince Harry has shaken the trust of the royals

Prince Harry is making it even more difficult to bridge the rift with royal family, than ever before. This is because his family believes he might leak all details to the press if any sort of negotiation talks happen between them. 

Royal family commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said Harry has shaken the trust of the royals, "When you know there is something bigger at play you have to be very careful about how you rebuild the relationship," he said. 

"I think a good example of that is when after the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan and Harry actually leaked to the US media. They leaked that they had had a phone conversation with Prince Charles and William.

"Meghan and Harry said something along the lines of 'not much progress had been made.' With a commentary like that given, even indirectly, to close journalistic friends which is then given out to the media, presumably with their approval if not with their design behind it, I think that makes life quite difficult," Sacerdoti added. 

He concluded: "How can Prince William or Prince Charles know what kind of hands they can stretch out to Harry to make peace if they don't know how it is going to be reported or spoken about by Meghan and Harry to journalists in future. I think that makes it doubly difficult for Prince Charles."

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan registered domain names for daughter Lilibet even before birth

Harry and Meghan registered domain names for daughter Lilibet even before birth
Billie Eilish breaks silence after resurfaced video shows her using racial slur

Billie Eilish breaks silence after resurfaced video shows her using racial slur

Meghan Markle harshly reacted to aide when confronted about bullying in 2017

Meghan Markle harshly reacted to aide when confronted about bullying in 2017
Prince Charles won’t strip titles from Harry’s kids if it helps Camilla become queen

Prince Charles won’t strip titles from Harry’s kids if it helps Camilla become queen
Meghan and Harry to be stripped off titles amid 'fear of looking petty?'

Meghan and Harry to be stripped off titles amid 'fear of looking petty?'
Palace’s 10 former staffers ‘queue up’ to prove Meghan Markle bullied them

Palace’s 10 former staffers ‘queue up’ to prove Meghan Markle bullied them
Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to her on-screen dad David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to her on-screen dad David Harbour
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson split yet again after reconciling

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson split yet again after reconciling

‘The Simpsons’ producer weighs in on possibility of show’s end

‘The Simpsons’ producer weighs in on possibility of show’s end
Prince Harry could fly to UK within 24 hours, will stay with Eugenie at Frogmore

Prince Harry could fly to UK within 24 hours, will stay with Eugenie at Frogmore
David Harbour raves about ‘remarkable, extraordinary’ wife Lily Allen

David Harbour raves about ‘remarkable, extraordinary’ wife Lily Allen

A timeline of Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship

A timeline of Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship

Latest

view all