Tuesday Jun 22 2021
Harry and Meghan registered domain names for daughter Lilibet even before birth

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Among the domains purchased by Harry and Meghna were LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now proud parents to a baby girl as well, who they named Lilibet Diana. 

It has been reportedly said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex registered domain names for their newborn, named after Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Princess Diana, even before she was born. 

According to a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, "As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared," they told PEOPLE.

As reported by the Telegraph, among the domains purchased were LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com.

Although the domains are not yet active, it will be in the future, as it is of Archie, who has a website in his name for the charitable foundation Archewell.

