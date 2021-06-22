Zara Naeem Dar shares fangirl moment with Asim Azhar: See Photo

Zara Naeem Dar, Global ACCA topper, is starstruck after meeting Pakistani singer Asim Azhar.

The 27-year-old could not contain her excitement after meeting the Ghalat Fehmi hitmaker and instantly took to her Instagram to document her fangirl moment in Okara.

"I’m way too excited to not be posting this rn cause I got to meet the person I’d listen to on repeat every day in my early teens (till date)," she captioned alongside her photo with Asim.

Zara went on to write about how humble the singer is and praised his musical achievements.



She continued, "I feel like the luckiest girl (fan girl) rn cause @asimazhar acknowledged me in the sweetest way. I wish you many more successes."