entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

James Corden defends Prince Harry, Meghan’s decision to part ways with royals

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

British comedian James Corden has come to the defense of Prince Harry amidst mounting backlash against him for parting ways with the British royal family.

While chatting with US radio host Howard Stern, the 43-year-old presenter was asked to comment on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family.

"I cannot imagine any of it is easy. But I do not think any person in such a position in his life is easy. I have never really spoken about it to him in depth,” said the host of The Late Late Show.

"The Harry you saw on the clip we did on the open-top bus, that to me is a great reflection of the person I know,” he added.

