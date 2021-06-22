 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
Sohail Imran

Inside story: Why did Younis Khan part ways with PCB?

Sohail Imran

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Former Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan. Photo: File
Former Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan. Photo: File

  • Younis Khan and PCB parted ways today. 
  • Khan has never enjoyed good relations with the PCB, even during his days as a professional cricketer. 
  • Among other reasons, he and the PCB differed over sending Yousuf to the players' camp before the South Africa home series and the coaching methods of NHPC coaches. 

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket captain and ex-batting coach Younis Khan parted ways with the PCB Tuesday. 

While the news came as a shock to many, there are several factors, as per sources, that contributed to Khan parting ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). 

The former T20 World Cup-winning captain and the PCB went their separate ways owing to "serious differences", said sources. Khan did not report to the bio-secure bubble in Lahore owing to his growing differences with the PCB management. 

Sources said Khan was also not happy with the PCB management's decision to send batting great Mohammad Yousuf to the players' camp before the homes series against South Africa. 

As per sources, Khan had reservations over the methods adopted by the NHCP coaches. PCB CEO Waseem Khan had personally asked Khan to take up the mantle of batting coach a few months ago. 

Khan and the PCB have a history of short-lived partnerships. In the past, the former middle-order batsman refused to coach the national Under-19 team when the PCB approached him. 

Khan left a coaching gig with the PCB three years ago after he was not provided with a suitable room at the cricket academy and in 2006, suddenly resigned as the national team's captain. 

Even during his days as a professional cricket, Khan and the PCB were never on good terms. Hence, the former batsman's appointment as batting coach came as a surprise to cricket analysts. 

PCB extends Younis Khan's contract till T20 World Cup 2022

Last year, the PCB had extended Khan's contract as batting coach till T20 World Cup 2022. 

Khan, who was first hired as a batting coach for the tour of England but sat out the recent Zimbabwe series, also headed to New Zealand with the team as his first appointment as a permanent batting coach.

“I am pleased to join the Pakistan cricket set-up on a long-term basis. I felt honoured when I was given the opportunity this summer and thoroughly enjoyed my time, and I now look forward to continuing the work with the same group of people on an important tour of New Zealand,” Younis was quoted in a statement issued by the PCB.

At the time, Khan had said he was “keen” with working at the domestic level by “identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills”.

Meanwhile, PCB CEO Wasim Khan had explained that "the feedback we received about Younis’ impact in a short period of time in England was excellent," adding that "his work ethics, commitment and knowledge are second to none.

