Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Prince William ‘no longer trusts’ Prince Harry, only Queen can resolve feud: experts

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud seems to be taking a turn for the worse after the latter’s back-to-back attacks towards the royal family.

It has now been reported that the Duke of Cambridge has lost all the trust he had for his younger brother and has left it up to their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to make him see the light.

Royal expert and commentator, Phil Dampier spoke on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat programme and said: “I don’t think William trusts Harry anymore and he is always worried that anything he says will end up in the press in two or three days’ time.”

"That’s what he is worried about, and he needs to be cautious of what he can actually say to him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl said that the Queen is the only member of the family who might be able to bring peace into the family.

“She is the only person who can talk to Harry in a certain way and make him see sense," she told the programme,” she said.

