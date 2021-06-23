‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler’s manager gives positive update on his cancer

James Michael Tyler’s manager Toni Benson has given a hopeful update about the star’s diagnosis

American actor James Michael Tyler recently made headlines after he opened up about his battle with stage four prostate cancer.

During an interview with People, the Friends actor’s manager Toni Benson has given a hopeful update about the star’s diagnosis.

"Lately he's been having amazing days. He's done his second round of chemo and so far he is doing really well. And he's hopeful it will be effective,” said Benson.

He went on to say that despite being “wheelchair bound”, Tyler is has "the most amazing attitude.”

He went on to say that: “I don't think he's going anywhere for a long time".

Tyler is known best for his role as the Central Perk barista Gunther on nineties iconic sitcom, Friends.