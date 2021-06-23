 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler’s manager gives positive update on his cancer

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

James Michael Tyler’s manager Toni Benson has given a hopeful update about the star’s diagnosis
James Michael Tyler’s manager Toni Benson has given a hopeful update about the star’s diagnosis

American actor James Michael Tyler recently made headlines after he opened up about his battle with stage four prostate cancer.

During an interview with People, the Friends actor’s manager Toni Benson has given a hopeful update about the star’s diagnosis.

"Lately he's been having amazing days. He's done his second round of chemo and so far he is doing really well. And he's hopeful it will be effective,” said Benson.

He went on to say that despite being “wheelchair bound”, Tyler is has "the most amazing attitude.”

He went on to say that: “I don't think he's going anywhere for a long time".

Tyler is known best for his role as the Central Perk barista Gunther on nineties iconic sitcom, Friends. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton to become peacemaker again as Harry, William gear up for reunion

Kate Middleton to become peacemaker again as Harry, William gear up for reunion

Prince William ‘no longer trusts’ Prince Harry, only Queen can resolve feud: experts

Prince William ‘no longer trusts’ Prince Harry, only Queen can resolve feud: experts
Katie Price slammed by a troll for 'leaving' Harvey in UK to get liposuction in Turkey

Katie Price slammed by a troll for 'leaving' Harvey in UK to get liposuction in Turkey
Prince Harry might bring Archie with him to UK as a way ‘to extend olive branch’

Prince Harry might bring Archie with him to UK as a way ‘to extend olive branch’
Victoria Beckham amazes fans with her throwback photo in wake of England's game

Victoria Beckham amazes fans with her throwback photo in wake of England's game
Senior royal’s comment about skin colour wasn’t about Harry, Meghan’s son

Senior royal’s comment about skin colour wasn’t about Harry, Meghan’s son
James Corden in trouble as his critics rile up to protest racist show segment

James Corden in trouble as his critics rile up to protest racist show segment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive flak for their move to register domains in Lilibet Diana's name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive flak for their move to register domains in Lilibet Diana's name
Giorgio Armani ends Milan Fashion Week after Covid constraints

Giorgio Armani ends Milan Fashion Week after Covid constraints
Disney ropes in Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in Steven Spielberg film

Disney ropes in Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in Steven Spielberg film
Vin Diesel opens up on feud with Dwayne Johnson on Fast & Furious set

Vin Diesel opens up on feud with Dwayne Johnson on Fast & Furious set
Man in Love leads China s box office

Man in Love leads China s box office

Latest

view all