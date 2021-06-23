Prince Philip was anxious about Meghan, Harry feud with royals before death

Prince Philip thought Meghan and Harry Oprah interview was 'madness'

Prince Philip was in angst over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bitter feud with the royal family.



According to historian Robert Lacey, the Duke of Edinburgh's friend and biographer Gyles Brandreth said Philip thought Meghan and Harry Oprah interview was “madness” and he was concerned about their “preoccupation” with their own problems.

“What did worry him, said Brandreth, was ‘the couple’s preoccupation with their own problems’,” Lacey told the Times.

He continued that Brandreth was told by someone close to Philip that he thought the Oprah interview was “madness” and “no good would come of it”.

Philip died less than a month after the Sussexes gave their explosive interview to Oprah, wherein they made a series of allegations against The Firm.

Meghan said she was denied seeking help when she felt suicidal and that a royal made concerning remarks about Archie's skin colour.