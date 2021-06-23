 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Anushka Sharma extends her acting break

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma has reportedly extended her acting break till 2022 to focus on her newborn daughter Vamika.

According to Indian media, Anushka, who is currently in London with husband Virat Kohli and the daughter, has no plans to return to work this year as she wants to focus on the newborn.

The Indian media, citing a source close to the Sultan actress, reported that at present Anushka’s top priority is to focus on Vamika.

She also does not want to take any kind of risk amid the Covid-19 as the doctors and scientists have warned about the third wave of it in October this year.

Anushka has also instructed her team not to plan any shootings for this year.

Therefore, it is expected that the actress will end her acting break in 2022.

Anushka was last seen in film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018.

