 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Minissha Lamba reflects on casting couch in Bollywood: 'This industry is not any different'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Minissha Lamba reflects on casting couch in Bollywood: This industry is not any different
Minissha Lamba reflects on casting couch in Bollywood: 'This industry is not any different'

Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba is touching on her early days in the industry.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actor revealed that there had often been times when she was invited to discuss films over dinner.

Minissha, who began her career with Yahaan in 2005, says that she pretended not to understand the undue demands of the filmmakers and insisted on meeting in offices.

"I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try. This industry is not any different. I definitely have faced things like the person not confirming for the film and saying, ‘Why don’t you meet for dinner? Let’s talk.’ And I am like, ‘No, why don’t we meet in the office? I don’t know about dinner but I am definitely free, we can set up a time and meet in the office tomorrow, if you want to discuss further.’" she tells.

"I have handled it like that. It has not happened much to me to my face. But whenever it has happened, I have handled it in a way where I have pretended not to understand what you are saying," Minissha explains.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra shares exciting video on return to the US: Watch here

Priyanka Chopra shares exciting video on return to the US: Watch here
Vidya Balan believes 'every woman is a Sherni'

Vidya Balan believes 'every woman is a Sherni'
Naimal Khawar wishes husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on his birthday

Naimal Khawar wishes husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on his birthday
Kartik Aaryan announces his next film

Kartik Aaryan announces his next film
Anushka Sharma extends her acting break

Anushka Sharma extends her acting break
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs
Nadia Jamil finally beats cancer, says she is ‘officially cancer free’

Nadia Jamil finally beats cancer, says she is ‘officially cancer free’
Dhoop Ki Deewar original soundtrack out now: Watch here

Dhoop Ki Deewar original soundtrack out now: Watch here
Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins ‘Best Actress of the Year’ award

Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins ‘Best Actress of the Year’ award
When Amrish Puri refused to audition for Indiana Jones

When Amrish Puri refused to audition for Indiana Jones
Zara Naeem Dar shares fan-girl moment with Asim Azhar: See Photo

Zara Naeem Dar shares fan-girl moment with Asim Azhar: See Photo
Priyanka Chopra shows ‘appropriate’ way to mark National Selfie Day

Priyanka Chopra shows ‘appropriate’ way to mark National Selfie Day

Latest

view all