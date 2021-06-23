 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Vidya Balan believes 'every woman is a Sherni'

Vidya Balan believes 'every woman is a Sherni'

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is reflecting on the strength of women.

The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of her Amazon Prime action-thriller Sherni, says that women have the power to fight their own battles.

"Every woman is a Sherni. A few of them are bold and badass; while others are introverted just like Vidya Vincent, but does that make them inferior? I think they have the ability to do the right tasks in the right ways--- even if that makes her liable for punishment," Vidya tells ANI.

The actor plays the character of Vidya Vincent, a forest officer who fights the social barriers in the patriarchal society.

