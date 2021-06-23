 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting on 'enhanced intelligence cooperation' at ISI Secretariat

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime minister and federal ministers at the ISI Secretariat.
Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime minister and federal ministers at the ISI Secretariat.

  • PM Imran Khan chairs meeting on intelligence coordination at ISI Secretariat.
  • Briefing attended by ministers of interior and information, and the chiefs of ISI, Intelligence Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency.
  • The government had notified the establishment of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee on January 22 this year.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a special meeting of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee, where a comprehensive discussion on "enhanced intelligence cooperation" was held.

The meeting was held at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat in Islamabad.

“A comprehensive briefing followed by a discussion on enhanced intelligence cooperation was held,” the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement issued after the meeting.

It added that the prime minister appreciated the ongoing efforts and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee.

Related items

Earlier, Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime minister and federal ministers at the ISI Secretariat.

The briefing was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and the chiefs of ISI, Intelligence Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency.

The government had notified the establishment of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee on January 22 this year as a platform for intelligence coordination and for ensuring a unified and wholesome national intelligence assessment.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore court grants bail to PML-N's Khawaja Asif in money laundering case

Lahore court grants bail to PML-N's Khawaja Asif in money laundering case
‘Storm in a teacup’: Punjab govt spokesperson on Zardar-Elahi meeting

‘Storm in a teacup’: Punjab govt spokesperson on Zardar-Elahi meeting
World's largest cargo plane lands in Karachi once again

World's largest cargo plane lands in Karachi once again
Lahore seminary sexual abuse case: Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, student undergo medical examination

Lahore seminary sexual abuse case: Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, student undergo medical examination
Three dead, 21 injured in Lahore's Johar Town blast

Three dead, 21 injured in Lahore's Johar Town blast
Pakistan govt decides to mortgage airports, highways to issue Sukuk bonds

Pakistan govt decides to mortgage airports, highways to issue Sukuk bonds
Govt of Pakistan, Facebook collaborate to fight COVID-19 misinformation

Govt of Pakistan, Facebook collaborate to fight COVID-19 misinformation
Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan

Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan
Biden not engaging with Pakistan on Afghan problem is a major disaster in the making: US senator

Biden not engaging with Pakistan on Afghan problem is a major disaster in the making: US senator
Pakistan: Climate change causing rise in sea level, frequent cyclones, say experts

Pakistan: Climate change causing rise in sea level, frequent cyclones, say experts
'Ghabrana nai hai': Maria Wasti to PM Imran Khan

'Ghabrana nai hai': Maria Wasti to PM Imran Khan
Nafisa Shah hits out at Fawad Chaudhry over ECP remarks

Nafisa Shah hits out at Fawad Chaudhry over ECP remarks

Latest

view all