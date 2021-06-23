PM Imran Khan chairs meeting on 'enhanced intelligence cooperation' at ISI Secretariat

Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime minister and federal ministers at the ISI Secretariat.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a special meeting of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee, where a comprehensive discussion on "enhanced intelligence cooperation" was held.

The meeting was held at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat in Islamabad.

“A comprehensive briefing followed by a discussion on enhanced intelligence cooperation was held,” the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement issued after the meeting.

It added that the prime minister appreciated the ongoing efforts and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee.

Earlier, Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime minister and federal ministers at the ISI Secretariat.



The briefing was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and the chiefs of ISI, Intelligence Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency.

The government had notified the establishment of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee on January 22 this year as a platform for intelligence coordination and for ensuring a unified and wholesome national intelligence assessment.