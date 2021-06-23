Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embroiled in an ‘unwinnable battle’ against the Firm

 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got accused for shooting themselves in the foot for an ‘unwinnable battle.’

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Robert Taylor in his piece for The Telegraph.

There he dubbed the Sussex’s decision to fight the royal family, an “unwinnable PR battle.”

His piece read, “One thing we’ve learned over the last few months is that both Harry and Meghan have experienced significant blows to their mental health.”

“In Meghan’s case, suicide has even been mentioned. And regardless of how privileged and wealthy they may be, they have my complete sympathy.”

“But instead of concentrating on getting the help they so obviously need, they appear to be spending their energies on waging an unwinnable PR battle. The Windsors versus the Sussexes? For God’s sake, It’s Real Madrid versus Ashby-de-la-Zouch.”

