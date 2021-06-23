 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

YouTuber Zaid Ali expecting baby boy with wife Yumna Ali

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Canadian Pakistani YouTuber Zaid Ali has announced that he is expecting a baby boy with wife Yumna Ali.

Taking to YouTube, the vlogger shared a video on the couple's gender reveal party where they announced that they were expecting a little Zaid. 

In a separate post on Instagram, he shared some adorable snaps from the event where he can be seen posing with his wife and looking ecstatic as the party poppers showered them in blue shreds of paper. 

"This was one of the happiest moments of my life. It was the moment we knew a small Zaid is coming in this world shortly. I pray that Allah gives this happiness to everyone in their lives," the caption read. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Atif Aslam shares first glimpse of his music video ‘Dil Jalane Ki Baat’

Atif Aslam shares first glimpse of his music video ‘Dil Jalane Ki Baat’
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all friends on Instagram

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all friends on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra thinks OTT has created a surge in diverse storytelling

Priyanka Chopra thinks OTT has created a surge in diverse storytelling
Priyanka Chopra shares exciting video on return to the US: Watch here

Priyanka Chopra shares exciting video on return to the US: Watch here
Vidya Balan believes 'every woman is a Sherni'

Vidya Balan believes 'every woman is a Sherni'
Minissha Lamba reflects on casting couch in Bollywood: 'This industry is not any different'

Minissha Lamba reflects on casting couch in Bollywood: 'This industry is not any different'
Naimal Khawar wishes husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on his birthday

Naimal Khawar wishes husband Hamza Ali Abbasi on his birthday
Kartik Aaryan announces his next film

Kartik Aaryan announces his next film
Anushka Sharma extends her acting break

Anushka Sharma extends her acting break
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs
Nadia Jamil finally beats cancer, says she is ‘officially cancer free’

Nadia Jamil finally beats cancer, says she is ‘officially cancer free’
Dhoop Ki Deewar original soundtrack out now: Watch here

Dhoop Ki Deewar original soundtrack out now: Watch here

Latest

view all