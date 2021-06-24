Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t promote unrealistic body ideals despite Photoshop fails

American supermodel Kim Kardashian and her entire family is infamous when it comes to promoting toxic and unrealistic beauty standards.



Despite being caught in a number of Photoshop fails in the past, the reality TV star came forth to defend herself and her family, saying neither her, nor anyone in her family is responsible for setting unrealistic beauty standards and body ideals for women.

During a reunion of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the beauty mogul and the rest of the crew was asked by host Andy Cohen about whether or they take the blame, given their history of doing numerous high-glam shoots where they flaunt their tiny waists, defined abs and voluptuous curves.

"No, I don't. Because I think we get up, we do the work. We work out,” said Kim.

Her little sister, Kendall Jenner added: "We all really enjoy taking care of ourselves and being healthy, so I think if anything, the only thing we're really trying to represent is just being the most healthy version of yourself.”