Justin Timberlake comes out in support of Britney Spears amid ongoing conservatorship trial

Thursday Jun 24 2021
Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Britney Spears, who pleaded that her 13-year-old conservatorship come to an end, has received support from Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and other celebrities.

Britney Spears' ex Justin Timberlake, says she's being done wrong -- by her family, her conservators and the courts -- especially when it comes to controlling her own body.

The singer came out strongly in support of freeing Britney Wednesday, hours after her testimony for the judge in her conservatorship case.

"Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live," he tweeted.

He added: "No one should ever be held against their will ... or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for."

Justin's support for Britney is interesting because he became a target of the #FreeBritney movement after the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary came out. The film showed a moment when many feel he slut-shamed her by publicly asking about having sex with the singer when they were dating.

"No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body." Justin Timberlake added that he and his wife, Jessica Biel, are fully supporting Britney.

