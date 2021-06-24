 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus confirms cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Blink-182s bassist and singer Mark Hoppus announced the sad news on his social media
Blink-182's bassist and singer Mark Hoppus announced the sad news on his social media

Rock band Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus said on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

The band’s bassist and singer announced the sad news on his social media, saying that while he is fearful, he also feels blessed to be in the hands of ‘incredible’ doctors.

"I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he shared.

The singer said he has been undergoing chemo since the past three months and still has "months of treatment ahead of me, but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future Love to you all."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston says she is learning to appreciate the little things in life

Jennifer Aniston says she is learning to appreciate the little things in life
Britney Spears lashes out at dad Jamie Spears, calls conservatorship abusive

Britney Spears lashes out at dad Jamie Spears, calls conservatorship abusive
Prince Charles refutes Harry, Meghan’s claims of cutting them off financially

Prince Charles refutes Harry, Meghan’s claims of cutting them off financially

Jennifer Aniston reveals her one simple rule when it comes to picking projects

Jennifer Aniston reveals her one simple rule when it comes to picking projects
Scooter Braun ‘regrets’ high-profile row with Taylor Swift: ‘It makes me sad’

Scooter Braun ‘regrets’ high-profile row with Taylor Swift: ‘It makes me sad’

Angelina Jolie details how daughter Zahara faced bias by doctor after surgery

Angelina Jolie details how daughter Zahara faced bias by doctor after surgery

Drake Bell pleads guilty to child endangerment, faces 2 years behind bars

Drake Bell pleads guilty to child endangerment, faces 2 years behind bars
Justin Timberlake comes out in support of Britney Spears amid ongoing conservatorship trial

Justin Timberlake comes out in support of Britney Spears amid ongoing conservatorship trial
Jennifer Aniston talks about plans of marriage in the near future

Jennifer Aniston talks about plans of marriage in the near future
Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t promote unrealistic body ideals despite Photoshop fails

Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t promote unrealistic body ideals despite Photoshop fails

Prince Harry and Prince William's touching words to their mom Princess Diana revealed

Prince Harry and Prince William's touching words to their mom Princess Diana revealed
Britney Spears requests judge to end her conservatorship: 'I Am Traumatized’

Britney Spears requests judge to end her conservatorship: 'I Am Traumatized’

Latest

view all