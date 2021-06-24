Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus confirms cancer diagnosis

Blink-182's bassist and singer Mark Hoppus announced the sad news on his social media

Rock band Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus said on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

The band’s bassist and singer announced the sad news on his social media, saying that while he is fearful, he also feels blessed to be in the hands of ‘incredible’ doctors.

"I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he shared.

The singer said he has been undergoing chemo since the past three months and still has "months of treatment ahead of me, but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future Love to you all."