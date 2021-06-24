 
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Queen Elizabeth ‘didn’t approve of’ Kate Middleton before William’s marriage

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Kate Middleton is one of the British royal family’s most treasured members.

However, prior to her joining the family officially as the wife of Prince William, Queen Elizabeth had some ‘grave concerns’ about her.

According to reports, Her Majesty wasn’t all too sure about the Duke of Cambridge’s choice when it came to Kate.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said in her book, The Making of a Royal Romance, "Privately she had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced."

Royal correspondent Phil Dampier echoed the same remarks when he said: "Kate was William's girlfriend for eight or nine years before they got engaged and got married. There was a phase where she appeared to be doing very little really.”

"The Queen once remarked Kate doesn't do very much so I think she had a fairly long entrance to the Royal family,” added Dampier. 

