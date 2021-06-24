 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Web Desk

Britney Spears rails against father Jamie Spears, calling him a ‘trafficker’

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

American singer Britney Spears came all guns blazing against her father Jamie Spears, saying he belongs in the jail.

The pop icon testified before the Los Angeles court on Wednesday in reference to her conservatorship that has been controlling her life and finances since 2008.

According to a report by The Independent, Spears said: “All I would honestly like is to sue my family [and] share my story with the world.”

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

“I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day,” said the singer in her 24-minute statement.

“He loved the control he had over me, one hundred thousand percent,” she said about her father, who retains control of her estate along with Bessemer Trust.

Spears also added that she was forced to ingest lithium: “It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months... I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses.”

“I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children,” said Spears.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life,” she said. 

