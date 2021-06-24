Palace finally aligned with Harry, Meghan’s racism claims: ‘We must do more’

Buckingham Palace has finally admitted to one of the claims made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry against the Firm.



Back in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had accused the British royal family of being racist, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, months later, the Palace confessed that that it “must do more” to bring about diversity within the staff of the royal fold.

After the couple’s explosive claims, the Palace released its annual financial accounts for 2020-2021 where the proportion for ethnic minority employees stood at 8.5% with their target to raise it up to 10% by next year.

A senior palace source said that the numbers were made public so there could be “no place to hide” and the royal household could be held responsible given progress remains stunted behind Palace doors.

"We are not where we would like to be despite our efforts," said the insider.

"It is not that we have not been progressing diversity and inclusion initiatives during this period, it is that simply the results have not been what we would like,” they went on to say.

"We have continuous engagement with external advisers, organisations that are at the grassroots level who sit on our steering committee, people who are able to give us a different voice, a different perspective,” they continued.

"And we recognise that we must do more. One of the key points about the publishing of our statistics, which is actually on a voluntary basis, is that there's no place to hide.

"We fully expect you to come back and hold us accountable for the progress that we made. And if we don't make the progress, we'll have to explain why,” the source shared.