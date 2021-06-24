Meghan Markle's bullying allegations left Prince William in fits of rage

William threw Harry out after members of staff at the Palace said Meghan abused them

Kensington Palace staffers' allegations of bullying against Meghan Markle left Prince William furious.



The detail was unearthed in historian Robert Lacey's book Battle of Brothers, which said that William threw Harry out after members of staff at the Palace said Meghan abused them.

The Duke of Cambridge lost his calm after reading a "dossier of distress," compiled by Kensington Palace communications chief Jason Knauf, Lacey said.

William, who "personally liked" all the staff alleged to have been mistreated by Meghan, came to believe that the former actress was "fundamentally hostile to the royal system," the author said.

He "went ballistic" when he heard the allegations, and later instructed his private secretary, Simon Case, to begin dividing their households "immediately," the historian claimed.

Moroever, a heated discussion between Harry and William resulted in the former slamming the phone down as William claimed a staff member suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to Meghan's bullying.