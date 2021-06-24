 
Pak vs Eng: Pakistani cricket team to reach England tomorrow

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

The Green Shirts are all set to reach England tomorrow via Abu Dhabi on a chartered flight.

The flight is scheduled to land at Birmingham and will make a stop at Abu Dhabi to board members of the national squad playing in Pakistan Super League 2021.

Three cricketers and support staff members will leave for Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

After a brief period of room isolation, the team will begin their training from June 28, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The national team will also play two intra-squad matches of 50 overs.

Pakistan and England will play the first ODI on July 8. The matches will take place in Cardiff.

The tour was delayed to accommodate the remainder PSL 6 matches. There is no change in the dates of the scheduled matches.

Schedule of England tour

  • 25 June – Departure for Manchester
  • 6 July – Arrival in Cardiff
  • 8 July - 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • 10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London
  • 13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • 16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • 18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds
  • 20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

