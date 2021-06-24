Britney Spears' mother 'concerned' after daughter's conservatorship plea

Britney Spears’s mother Lynne Spears has expressed concern over her daughter’s well being after her impassioned conservatorship plea.

Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones said that she was a “very concerned mother” when the Toxic singer made some shocking revelations about her conservatorship, in which her father Jamie Spears is co-conservator.

During the hearing, Lynne addressed the court saying the she wants the best for her daughter and wants that her wishes be taken seriously by the court.

"I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears,” Jones said according to Vulture.

"One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn't feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard.

"Today is the day while the world watches while we listen to Ms. Spears … that we put in place a plan. That is her mother's request. That we not leave the court without having a plan."

The pop icon testified before the Los Angeles court on Wednesday in reference to her conservatorship that has been controlling her life and finances since 2008.

According to a report by The Independent, Spears said: “All I would honestly like is to sue my family [and] share my story with the world.”

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

“I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day,” said the singer in her 24-minute statement.

“He loved the control he had over me, one hundred thousand percent,” she said about her father, who retains control of her estate along with Bessemer Trust.

Spears also added that she was forced to ingest lithium: “It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months... I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses.”

“I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children,” said Spears.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life,” she said.