entertainment
Friday Jun 25 2021
Friday Jun 25, 2021

Kendall Jenner gives ultimate summer vibes as she steps out in blouse and mini skirt

Kendall Jenner soared the temperature with her sizzling appearance in white blouse and mini skirt, showing off her endless legs during her outing with pals in Malibu on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old supermodel was looking smashing in a silky white blouse as she joined friends for lunch at The Little Beach House in the town.

The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' beauty— who recently admitted it was 'harder,' to establish herself in the industry because of the reality show— was seen flaunting her true beauty in a chic outfit.

kylie Jenner's sister had a very healthy lunch as she nibbled on a grain bowl that was filled with avocado, and a poached egg.

The reality Tv star, who recently opened up on her romance with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, was all smiles on her way to the restaurant.

Kendall Jenner wore a brown kitten heels and carried a patterned clutch purse as she and pal a made their way through the Nobu adjacent parking lot. The style queen pulled her locks back into a ponytail give a perfect look to her personality.

