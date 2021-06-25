Caught in the act: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago tries to steal purse

Kim Kardashian posted an adorable snap of her daughter Chicago West being caught trying to sneak out a purse from her mother’s closet.

Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder shared the cute photo of the little girl flashing an innocent smile as she was walking away with one of Kim’s pink purses.

The toddler can be seen looking adorable as she wears an oversized tie-dye shirt while her hair is up in pigtails.

"Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff ????," she captioned the post.

It is pertinent to mention that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares four children, North, Chicago, Saint, Psalm, with estranged husband Kanye West.

