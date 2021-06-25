 
Friday Jun 25 2021
Kourtney Kardashian steps out with Travis Barker at magazine party

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and her man Travis Barker were sure to serve couple goals as they were spotted out and about together.

The famous couple attended a star-studded bash by PrettyLittleThing and Galore Magazine at the Mondrian Hotel in LA.

The duo was sure to drop jaws with their stylish outfits.

The Poosh founder stunned in a black cut-out corset and mini skirt while the Blink-182 drummer kept it casual with his typical rocker outfit.

The party was flocked with famous guests including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as well as Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana.

Take a look:



