Rawalpindi Police arrest suspect involved in snatching woman's purse in viral video

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Rawalpindi Police said on Friday that they have arrested the suspect whose video of snatching a purse from a woman in the city went viral.

Earlier today, a video of the incident had gone viral after being shared on social media platforms.

In the video, the suspect, who was on a motorcycle, had snatched a purse from a burqa-clad woman passing through a street in Rawalpindi’s Dhok Chaudhrian.

The video showed that when the robber snatched the purse, he grabbed her by her abaya and dragged her which led the woman to fall on her face on the road as he fled on his motorcycle, leaving the victim helpless and injured.

As soon as the video went viral, Rawalpindi CCPO Ahsan Yonus ordered the law enforcement personnel to register a case and begin a search for the suspect.

The quick action by the police proved fruitful as they were able to apprehend the suspect hours later.

The Rawalpindi police said that when they attempted to arrest Anis Iqbal, the suspect, fired upon the law enforcement officers. They added the pistol of the suspect instead backfired and the bullet hit Iqbal’s right wrist.

The police said that they have also recovered from the stolen money and wallet from the suspect, adding that Iqbal has had a criminal record.

