Rihanna closes old chapter of her love life, gets rid of tattoo she shared with Drake

Rihanna has seemingly shut the doors on her romantic connection with the music icon Drake as she got rid of the unique couples tattoo she shared with her on-off friend.



Amid dating trend, seeing the Hollywood’s most famous personalities randomly reunite with their exes, the multi-hyphenate superstar is on to something new as she officially closed an old chapter of her love life by getting rid of her famous tattoo.

The singer, who was romantically entangled with Drake from 2009-2016, has apparently began a new romantic journey with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Eagle-eyed fans of Rihanna, who returned to New York City earlier this week with her new beau, were quick to notice one of her signature tattoos—a camouflage baby shark—was no longer on her ankle but instead covered with a brand new tattoo.

The singer has not revealed the reason to cover up her shark tattoo, but fans speculate that her new relationship to A$AP Rocky might have something to do with it.

Rihanna seemed pretty happy with her new beau A$AP Rocky during outing in NYC this week where the couple was photographed cuddling on the street before hitting up a local bar.