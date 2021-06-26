Ertugrul's Esra Bilgic amazes fans with her sunkissed pic in gorgeous summer outfit

Esra Bilgic, who rose to prominence with her role as Halime Sultan in historical Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, wowed fans with her latest gorgeous look.

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan's stunning photo, showing her soaking up in the sun, left many fans gushing about her natural beauty.

The leading Turkish actress shared her new sun-kissed photo to her Instagram page on Friday, looking out of this world in figure-hugging summer outfit.

In the picture, Esra looked sun-kissed as she showed off her incredible physique. Her brunette locks looked effortlessly windswept upon her back around her natural makeup.

In the picture, the actress seen standing stylishly against a wall in the broad day light.



Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan lives in hearts of her admirers due to her stunning beauty and outstanding acting skills. Her stunning looks always spellbind her admirers with each snap from her styling session.

