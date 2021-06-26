Princess Diana saw divorce with Charles coming after BBC interview

Princess Diana anticipated her divorce with Charles even before it happened

Princess Diana had a hunch her controversy-marred interview with BBC would lead to the end of her marriage with Prince Charles.



As revealed by Richard Kay, an old friend of Diana's ex-boyfriend Hasnat Khan, the Princess of Wales anticipated her divorce even before it happened.

"We all know Diana was tricked or fed things, but I learned something quite interesting recently and it came from Hasnat Khan, and he told me that she knew what she was doing," Kay said, according to the Independent. "She said 'I know how the royals react to this. I know what they’ll do,' and she said 'they’ll now want me to divorce.'"



Meanwhile, a friend of Diana named Rosa Monckton, said her infamous interview led to a series of hasty decisions made by the royal family.

"Among those decisions was the fact that Diana lost her royal title. Had she retained it, she would have still been in the embrace of the Royal Family when in Paris on August 31, 1997. And she would almost certainly not have been in the incapable hands of a speeding drunk driver," she said.