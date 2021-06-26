 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana saw divorce with Charles coming after BBC interview

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Princess Diana anticipated her divorce with Charles even before it happened

Princess Diana had a hunch her controversy-marred interview with BBC would lead to the end of her marriage with Prince Charles. 

As revealed by Richard Kay, an old friend of Diana's ex-boyfriend Hasnat Khan, the Princess of Wales anticipated her divorce even before it happened.

"We all know Diana was tricked or fed things, but I learned something quite interesting recently and it came from Hasnat Khan, and he told me that she knew what she was doing," Kay said, according to the Independent. "She said 'I know how the royals react to this. I know what they’ll do,' and she said 'they’ll now want me to divorce.'"

Meanwhile, a friend of Diana named Rosa Monckton, said her infamous interview led to a series of hasty decisions made by the royal family. 

"Among those decisions was the fact that Diana lost her royal title. Had she retained it, she would have still been in the embrace of the Royal Family when in Paris on August 31, 1997. And she would almost certainly not have been in the incapable hands of a speeding drunk driver," she said.

More From Entertainment:

James Corden breaks silence on ‘racist’ show segment, vows to make amends

James Corden breaks silence on ‘racist’ show segment, vows to make amends

Helen Mirren says she was miffed over one ‘sexist’ aspect of ‘Fast & Furious’ films

Helen Mirren says she was miffed over one ‘sexist’ aspect of ‘Fast & Furious’ films

Ed Sheeran opens up about embracing fatherhood

Ed Sheeran opens up about embracing fatherhood

Prince William turns his back on Harry: 'Zero interest in meeting' as key event looms

Prince William turns his back on Harry: 'Zero interest in meeting' as key event looms
Gigi Hadid opens up on the ‘love and patience’ that comes with motherhood

Gigi Hadid opens up on the ‘love and patience’ that comes with motherhood

Prince Charles, Harry rift intensifies, duo 'not on speaking terms'

Prince Charles, Harry rift intensifies, duo 'not on speaking terms'

Jennifer Aniston says ‘Friends’ cast ‘got rid of bitterness’ by fighting for equal pay

Jennifer Aniston says ‘Friends’ cast ‘got rid of bitterness’ by fighting for equal pay
48th Daytime Emmy Awards: Catch full list of winners here

48th Daytime Emmy Awards: Catch full list of winners here

Diana dreamt about marrying Prince Charles, had photos of him at bedside as a teen

Diana dreamt about marrying Prince Charles, had photos of him at bedside as a teen
Princess Diana thought Queen would take away William, Harry from her, recalls her friend

Princess Diana thought Queen would take away William, Harry from her, recalls her friend
Queen spotted heading to Prince Harry's residence moments after he arrives in UK: report

Queen spotted heading to Prince Harry's residence moments after he arrives in UK: report
Princess Diana played ‘cruel’ prank on Oprah after she insisted on an interview

Princess Diana played ‘cruel’ prank on Oprah after she insisted on an interview

Latest

view all