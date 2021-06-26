Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles ‘talk it out’ after ‘Supernatural’ prequel drama

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are putting the drama behind them.

For those of you who missed the drama, Ackles had tweeted on Thursday that he and his wife Danneel were executive producing a Supernatural prequel encircling the lives of Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents.

However, Padalecki wasn’t too thrilled about getting snubbed and hearing the news along with the rest of the world.

"Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever,” he had reacted to the tweet by Ackles.

The next day, he asked angry fans to not spread hate and send threats on his behalf to any of the makers of the prequel.

"Hey world. Thank you for the love. Please PLEASE don't send any hate or threats. I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened,” he tweeted.

He now took to Twitter to clarify that he and Ackles finally had a good talk and all is good between the two on-screen brothers.



"@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily,” shared the Gilmore Girls star.

Ackles too broke his silence and put rumours of a rift behind them, as he tweeted: "Love you @jarpad … Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy…as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal.”

Misha Collins who played Castiel on the show, didn’t want to be left behind either as he tweeted: “Seems like this show would benefit from a time-traveling angel-in-a-trenchcoat character. Just saying..."





