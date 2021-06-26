 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson fawns over Tia, Jasmine’s Father’s Day gifts

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Dwayne Johnson fawns over Tia, Jasmine’s Father’s Day gifts

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson takes to social media to pen a sweet note in honor of ‘the best’ 2021 Father’s Day celebration he witnessed alongside his daughters Tia and Jasmine.

The actor shared the note on Instagram and captioned it to read, “These lil tornados of mayhem & love have nooooo idea how much they made my Father’s Day. I came downstairs to make them breakfast and they had these surprise drawings waiting for me on the counter”.

“Man as you go down this road of life, I realize more and more just how much these moments of caring & kind matters. Makes my T-Rex heart so full knowing that this comes naturally to my baby girls.”

“Characteristics that’ll take them very far in life. And Jazzy’s little ‘I got you daddy’ arm around my back just kills me. And of course it took all of 28 seconds before they were shouting LETS EAT FRENCH TOAST!!! Which you can see here on the counter.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton may not attend Prince Diana statue unveiling: report

Kate Middleton may not attend Prince Diana statue unveiling: report

BTS drop behind-the-scenes shots to 2020 MMA performance of ‘Black Swan’

BTS drop behind-the-scenes shots to 2020 MMA performance of ‘Black Swan’
Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus deliver killer performance of ‘Easy’ soundtrack

Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus deliver killer performance of ‘Easy’ soundtrack
Kurulus: Osman: Bala Hatun actress says Facebook, Twitter accounts do not belong to her

Kurulus: Osman: Bala Hatun actress says Facebook, Twitter accounts do not belong to her
'Fast & Furious 9': Charlize Theron says Justin Lin has outdone himself

'Fast & Furious 9': Charlize Theron says Justin Lin has outdone himself

Ailing actor Anwar Iqbal wants media and fans to respect his privacy

Ailing actor Anwar Iqbal wants media and fans to respect his privacy

Tristan Thompson drops heart emoticon on True, Khloe Kardashian's photo post split

Tristan Thompson drops heart emoticon on True, Khloe Kardashian's photo post split
Travis Barker 'might fly again' after deadly plane crash in 2008

Travis Barker 'might fly again' after deadly plane crash in 2008
Ed Sheeran asks miffed neighbours to ‘mind their own business’ over estate drama

Ed Sheeran asks miffed neighbours to ‘mind their own business’ over estate drama
Tristan Thompson still loves Khloe Kardashian despite cheating allegations?

Tristan Thompson still loves Khloe Kardashian despite cheating allegations?
Tom Cruise speculated to have contracted COVID after ‘M:I 7’ pauses filming

Tom Cruise speculated to have contracted COVID after ‘M:I 7’ pauses filming

Beyoncé’s swimwear range criticized over lack of size inclusivity for men

Beyoncé’s swimwear range criticized over lack of size inclusivity for men

Latest

view all