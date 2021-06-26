 
Saturday Jun 26 2021
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran addresses long music hiatus

Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a chat and weighed in on the real reason he prefers to take music hiatus after each album release.

The singer wore his heart on his sleeve during the interview with Audacy Check In and was even quoted saying, “I think there’s two reasons, when I’m on tour my life goes on pause but everyone else that I know life is still on play and I come home and I’ve sort of missed out of living.”

“So I take time off to play catch up a little bit and get settled back into life, routine, my friends and family. The other thing is reflected in my last collaboration record. If you listen to that record it’s about touring and being away and partying.”

“My solo records are so reflective about things that happened in my life and I actually need things to happen in my life to write stuff from the heart.”

