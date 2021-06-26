Residents of Bani Gala to soon benefit from new cricket ground

(L to R) The ground that is being established at Bani Gala and Prime Minister Imran Khan can be standing there. — Twitter/ImranKhanPTI

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that he is establishing a cricket ground in his neighbourhood, Bani Gala.



The premier, in a tweet, said: "Preparing a cricket ground for the youngsters of Bani Gala. InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at Union Council level all over Pakistan."

Back in March, during the inauguration ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Games at the Peshawar Sports Complex, the premier had said the PTI-led government was committed to promoting sporting activities across Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan had highlighted the importance of sports for the well-being of youth and emphasised the importance of the positivity that comes from organised sports participation.



He had said positive aspects of athletic sports participation had a very deep meaning in his life.

“Life is synonymous with competition and sports teaches one engagement in healthy and positive competitions,” he said, adding that it teaches one the value of victory.