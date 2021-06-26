 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Residents of Bani Gala to soon benefit from new cricket ground

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

(L to R) The ground that is being established at Bani Gala and Prime Minister Imran Khan can be standing there. — Twitter/ImranKhanPTI
(L to R) The ground that is being established at Bani Gala and Prime Minister Imran Khan can be standing there. — Twitter/ImranKhanPTI

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that he is establishing a cricket ground in his neighbourhood, Bani Gala.

The premier, in a tweet, said: "Preparing a cricket ground for the youngsters of Bani Gala. InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at Union Council level all over Pakistan."

Back in March, during the inauguration ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Games at the Peshawar Sports Complex, the premier had said the PTI-led government was committed to promoting sporting activities across Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan had highlighted the importance of sports for the well-being of youth and emphasised the importance of the positivity that comes from organised sports participation.

He had said positive aspects of athletic sports participation had a very deep meaning in his life.

“Life is synonymous with competition and sports teaches one engagement in healthy and positive competitions,” he said, adding that it  teaches one the value of victory.

More From Sports:

Mechanic arrested for suspected involvement in Johar Town blast: sources

Mechanic arrested for suspected involvement in Johar Town blast: sources
WATCH: When Babar Azam made his maiden World Cup century against New Zealand

WATCH: When Babar Azam made his maiden World Cup century against New Zealand
If you wish to promote a soft image, promote 'Pakistaniat': PM Imran Khan

If you wish to promote a soft image, promote 'Pakistaniat': PM Imran Khan
Karachi court orders arrest of owner of pet dogs who attacked lawyer

Karachi court orders arrest of owner of pet dogs who attacked lawyer
Jam Kamal demands Opposition apologise for clashes outside Balochistan Assembly

Jam Kamal demands Opposition apologise for clashes outside Balochistan Assembly
Shahbaz Sharif proposes formula for representation of overseas Pakistanis in Parliament

Shahbaz Sharif proposes formula for representation of overseas Pakistanis in Parliament
PSL 2021: Aaqib Javed disappointed with performance of Lahore Qalandars batsmen

PSL 2021: Aaqib Javed disappointed with performance of Lahore Qalandars batsmen
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam says England not an easy opponent

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam says England not an easy opponent
Stability in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Stability in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
FM Qureshi questions FATF’s decision to keep Pakistan on grey list

FM Qureshi questions FATF’s decision to keep Pakistan on grey list
Former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khan Khoso passes away at 92

Former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khan Khoso passes away at 92
Pakistan records under 2% COVID-19 positivity rate for second time in last week

Pakistan records under 2% COVID-19 positivity rate for second time in last week

Latest

view all